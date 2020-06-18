World Indonesia secures seat on UN Economic and Social Council Indonesia has secured a seat at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the 2021 to 2023 term, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

World Singapore, China boost implementation of Smart City Initiative Singapore and China’s Shenzhen city on June 17 inked eight memoranda of understanding (MOU) in support of their Smart City Initiative (SCI) that was agreed upon last year.

World US helps Indonesia design gas infrastructure The US Trade and Development Agency announced on June 17 that it had awarded a grant to Indonesia’s PT Nusatama Properta Panbil to promote continued economic growth and energy security in Indonesia.