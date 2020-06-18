Thailand to build 9,400-km international undersea cable
Thailand’s CAT Telecom is partnering with members of the Asia Direct Cable Consortium (ADC) to build a 9,400-km international submarine cable to serve global content providers in Digital Park Thailand, and provide advanced technologies and 5G services in Southeast Asia.
The cable will connect China (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Guangdong province), Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Source: The Nation)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s CAT Telecom is partnering with members of the Asia Direct Cable Consortium (ADC) to build a 9,400-km international submarine cable to serve global content providers in Digital Park Thailand, and provide advanced technologies and 5G services in Southeast Asia.
Sanpachai Huvanandana, president of CAT, revealed that the route will connect China (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Guangdong province), Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The consortium selected NEC Corporation to construct the cable system.
It is expected to be completed in 2022, he added.
The cable system will be the main project to enhance CAT's international telecom networks that support growing internet usage in Thailand. It will help increase the capacity of telecom networks to serve the growing trends of global communication and connectivity in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he said./.