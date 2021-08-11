World Philippines hands out cash to poor people during COVID-19 lockdown Philippine tricycle driver Jesus Gomez struggled to make a living even before the capital Manila went back into a coronavirus lockdown last week that forced most of his customers to stay home and halved his meagre income.

World Thailand to spend another 1 billion USD supporting workers affected by COVID-19 The Thai Cabinet on August 10 approved a relief package worth 33.47 billion THB (1 billion USD) to help 6.69 million workers in 29 "dark red zone" provinces registered under Sections 39 and 40 of the Social Security Act.

World Singapore economy expands nearly 15 percent in Q2 Singapore's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the second quarter from a year ago, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), and the government upgraded its growth forecast for the full year, according to Reuters news agency.