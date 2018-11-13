Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha (Source: AFP/VNA)

- Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha will deliver a vision statement in preparation for the country’s 2019 ASEAN Chairmanship at the 33rd ASEAN Summit in Singapore from November 13-15, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.Accordingly, Thailand will focus on building the ASEAN Community as a people-centered community, which will promote equal development and not leave anyone behind; and on promoting sustainable development in all fields in the region.The statement will also map out a plan to establish a sustainable education and research centre of ASEAN to support human resources development to reduce inequity and strengthen cooperation, towards combating security threats.Leaders of the ASEAN countries are scheduled to approve seven documents at the meeting, including a draft declaration of consular assistance practice, a draft framework for ASEAN smart cities, a draft ASEAN Master Plan 2025 with inclusion of rights for disabled people, a draft declaration on the recognition of ASEAN Youth Day, a draft statement on environmentally friendly, a draft on climate change, and those on biodiversity conservation.During his stay in Singapore, Prayut will attend 14 summits and two activities with the gathering of leaders from ASEAN member countries and eight dialogue partner nations of the group and representatives from Canada, Chile, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).The Thai PM will also hold bilateral meetings with a number of leaders from countries to the event, and participate in the 2nd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit , and meet with representatives from the ASEAN Business Advisory Council.At the closing ceremony of the 33rd ASEAN Summit, in parallel with receiving the ASEAN Chairmanship from Singapore, Thailand will present a video to introduce the topic and priority contents of the ASEAN Year 2019.-VNA