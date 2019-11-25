World UK to repatriate plastic waste from Malaysia The UK has agreed to take back 42 containers of plastic waste illegally shipped to Malaysia, officials said on November 25.

World RoK, Philippines agree to make efforts for FTA deal The leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Philippines agreed on November 25 to make joint efforts to reach a deal in their free trade negotiations within next year.

World RoK, Indonesia boost bilateral cooperation Leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Indonesia on November 25 discussed ways to strengthen their cooperation in various areas, including infrastructure projects and the economy.

World ASEAN, RoK agree to set up tech cooperation agency Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have agreed to launch a body devoted to seeking industrial and technology cooperation, the RoK industry ministry said on November 25.