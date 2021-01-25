World French trial opens on lawsuit against US chemical producers A trial was opened on January 25 in the Crown Court of Evry city in the suburb of Paris, France, on Vietnamese-French Tran Thi To Nga’s lawsuit against 14 multinational companies for producing and selling chemical toxins used by the US army in the war in Vietnam that have caused severe health damage to herself and millions of victims.

World Russia’s news agency highlights Vietnam’s 35 years of renovation Russian news agency Sputnik has published an article by Taras Ivanov highlighting Vietnam’s 35 years of renovation under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

World Thailand to spend 814 million USD on R&D in 2022 The Thai Government will earmark a combined 24.4 billion baht (814 million USD) for spending on research and development (R&D) in the fiscal year 2022, up from 19.9 billion in fiscal 2021.

World 13th National Party Congress a highlight in regional media The on-going13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which opened in Hanoi on January 25, is a focus of attention of the media in Southeast Asia over the last few days.