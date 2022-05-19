The Thai team receives the gold medal. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Giang (VNA) – Thailand have been gold medallists in the men’s team badminton of the ongoing SEA Games 31.

Shuttlers Kunlavut Vitidsarn, duo Chaloempon Chroenkitamorn and Nanthakrn Yordphaisong, and Khosit Phetpradab defeated their Malaysian opponents 3-0 in the final held in Bac Giang province on May 18.

The bronze medal went to Singapore and Indonesia.

Thailand previously bagged a gold in the women’s team event.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.