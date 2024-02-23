Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (Photo: bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on February 22 unveiled plans to boost the national economy, with key policies including tourism promotion and electronic vehicle development.

The Prime Minister started with his vision for tourism, foreseeing tremendous growth over the next four years. He promised to upgrade second-tier provinces to primary tourist destinations, naming Nong Bua Lam Phu, Mukdahan, Ranong, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Nan provinces.

He also mentioned efforts to promote "soft power" features. Muay Thai, for example, can generate national revenue through overseas training camps and the sale of boxing gear.

The government will implement numerous policies to promote Thailand as a key destination for global travellers. Visa-free entry for tourists was one such policy.

The prime minister also promised to raise farmers' incomes and mentioned a plan to develop Thailand as a global food source.

According to Srettha, Brunei and Malaysia are interested in building halal food factories in the far South if peace is restored there. The prime minister promised to develop one-stop services for the export of agricultural products.

He said aviation is a key area to boost national economy. The government will improve immigration processes and private jet facilities.

The automotive industry is another pillar for economic development. The government will create supply chains for the production of electric vehicles, to turn Thailand into an EV production hub, and work to attract auto makers from other regions to build factories here, the PM said.

He shared his vision for Thailand to become a centre for technological and digital operations, saying that the government will pass laws relating to digital assets and develop a market for carbon credits./.