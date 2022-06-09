World International tourists flock to Malaysia after border reopening Malaysia has attracted more than 1 million foreign tourists, over half of the targeted 2 million international tourists set by the government this year, since the border reopening on April 1.

World ADB approves loan worth over 4 billion USD for railway project in Philippines The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved up to 4.3 billion USD to help finance the construction of nearly 55 km of modern suburban railway line connecting Metro Manila with the city of Calamba in the Philippines.

World Indonesia, Australia to promote clean energy investment The Indonesia-Australia climate change partnership will push investment in new and clean energy, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has said.