World US, Indonesia uphold defence cooperation US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III has spoken highly of Indonesia’s role in ASEAN, the Indo-Pacific and the world during talks with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto.

World Thai gov’t launches national Kathina celebration The Thai government has launched a nationwide celebration of Kathina, a traditional Buddhist observation practiced after Buddhist Lent.

World Thai hospital reports spike in RSV cases among children Thailand’s Children Hospital has reported a rise in the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients year by year. The hospital is asking parents of very young children to be cautious and take precautionary measures against respiratory diseases.