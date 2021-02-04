World Japan, UK voice concern over East Sea, East China Sea situation Four ministers from Japan and the UK on February 3 voiced serious concern about the situation in the East Sea (South China Sea) and East China Sea and opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, according to Reuters.

World Another earthquake shakes Sulawesi island of Indonesia A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Majene city of Indonesia’s West Sulawesi province on February 3, but it did not trigger tsunami warnings.

World Party economic blueprint highlights Vietnam’s hi-tech shift: Reuters Reuters news agency analysed factors that can turn Vietnam into a sci-tech hub on an article published on February 1, which commented on the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s aim for the nation to realise comprehensive development in 2045.