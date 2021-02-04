Thailand-Myanmar border trade briefly resumes in Kanchanaburi
Trade between Thailand and Myanmar resumed in Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province on February 3 after Thai authorities temporarily eased COVID-19 restriction measures for two days.
Loaded pickups queue at the Phu Nam Rom checkpoint in Muang district of Kanchanburi, after the border reopened on Wednesday for two days of trading. (Photo: https://www.bangkokpost.com/)
Bangkok (VNA) - Trade between Thailand and Myanmar resumed in Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province on February 3 after Thai authorities temporarily eased COVID-19 restriction measures for two days.
Local newspaper Bangkok Post quoted Terdsak Kittiwarakul, secretary-general of the Thai-Myanmar border trade association at Ban Phu Nam Ron, as saying Myanmar needed consumer goods from Thailand, and imported seafood and red onions through the province.
He expected about 1 million THB would be generated from the resumption of trade at Ban Phu Nam Ron on February 3, and a similar amount on.
Kanchanaburi unilaterally shut the border with Myanmar following the coronavirus outbreak there. The border will be closed again after February 4 trading. Cigarettes and alcoholic drinks are banned.
Border trade in Mae Sot district of Tak province and Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai resumed on February 1. The Mae Sot checkpoint is a key border trading post, with goods heading for Myanmar’s Yangon mainly transported through this crossing.
Thailand and Myanmar share a border line spanning about 2,400 km./.