Thailand's CP Group interested in expanding investment in Vietnam
Senior Chairman of Thai CP Group Dhanin Chearavanont (third, left) and Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh and other leaders of CP Group at the meeting(Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Senior Chairman of Thai CP Group Dhanin Chearavanont has pledged to continue to prioritise investment in Vietnam, which he described as the most potential and attractive country in Southeast Asia.
At a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh on April 18, Dhanin Chearavanon briefed the Vietnamese diplomat on the production and business operations of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, the largest producer of animal feed and livestock in Thailand and the fourth biggest in the world.
CP opened in Vietnam in 1993 in the agricultural industry through CP Vietnam Corporation, which is now the largest agricultural firm in Vietnam with more than 30,000 employees.
In 2020, CP launched its chicken processing factory in Binh Duong, which has the capacity to process 50 million chickens each year in the first phase and 100 million in the second phase.
Ambassador Thanh congratulated CP Group and CP Vietnam in particular for their achievements, and introduced Vietnam’s investment attraction policies as well as investment opportunities in Vietnam.
He affirmed that foreign investors, including CP Vietnam, are an indispensable part of the Vietnamese economy. He suggested that CP Group and CP Vietnam should continue to expand their operations and investment in Vietnam, using advanced technologies and helping to speed up digital transformation in the country, thus benefiting both Vietnam and Thailand./.