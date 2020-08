Border trade with four neighbouring countries, namely Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia, amounted to 370 billion baht, down 13.7 percent year-on-year. (Illustrative image. Bangkok Post File Photo) Border trade with four neighbouring countries, namely Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia, amounted to 370 billion baht, down 13.7 percent year-on-year. (Illustrative image. Bangkok Post File Photo)

Thailand's cross-border trade fell by 9.18 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2020 due to lockdown measures and the slowing economies of neighbouring countries The Foreign Trade Department reported overall cross-border trade , including transit trade, totalled 627 billion baht (over 20 billion USD) in January-June, with Malaysia the biggest partner by value.Of the total figures, exports were estimated at 365 billion baht, down 8.6 percent year-on-year, while imports shrank by 9.98 percent to 262 billion baht.Border trade with four neighbouring countries, namely Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia, amounted to 370 billion baht, down 13.7 percent year-on-year. Of the total, exports stood at 219 billion baht, down 11.9 percent.Transit trade, mainly with Singapore, Vietnam and southern China, fell 1.7 percent in the six-month period to 257 billion baht./.