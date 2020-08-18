World Philippines eases lockdown measures Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on August 17 decided to ease lockdown measures in and around the capital Manila as his government promised a “refreshed” approach to fighting COVID-19 that includes intensified testing.

World Indonesia adjusts GDP growth goal for 2020 Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati recently adjusted the country’s GDP growth goal for 2020 down to -0.2 to -1.1 percent from the previous 2.3 percent, and 4.5 to 5.5 percent for the next year.

World Malaysia, Singapore resume cross-border travel Cross-border travel between Malaysia and Singapore resumed on August 17 after being shut since March to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

ASEAN Singapore injects another 8 billion SGD to support economy Singapore’s government has allocated another 8 billion Singapore dollars (5.8 billion USD) to support workers and businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said.