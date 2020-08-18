Thailand’s cross-border trade drops in H1
Thailand's cross-border trade fell by 9.18 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2020 due to lockdown measures and the slowing economies of neighbouring countries.
Border trade with four neighbouring countries, namely Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia, amounted to 370 billion baht, down 13.7 percent year-on-year. (Illustrative image. Bangkok Post File Photo)
The Foreign Trade Department reported overall cross-border trade, including transit trade, totalled 627 billion baht (over 20 billion USD) in January-June, with Malaysia the biggest partner by value.
Of the total figures, exports were estimated at 365 billion baht, down 8.6 percent year-on-year, while imports shrank by 9.98 percent to 262 billion baht.
Border trade with four neighbouring countries, namely Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia, amounted to 370 billion baht, down 13.7 percent year-on-year. Of the total, exports stood at 219 billion baht, down 11.9 percent.
Transit trade, mainly with Singapore, Vietnam and southern China, fell 1.7 percent in the six-month period to 257 billion baht./.