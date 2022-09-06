World Philippines’ inflation decelerates in August The Philippines saw year-on-year inflation at 6.3% in August, compared to 6.4% in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.

World Philippine President pays state visit to Singapore Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is paying a two-day state visit to Singapore from September 6 at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

ASEAN Laos instructs schools to roll out virus control measures Laos’ Ministry of Education and Sports has advised school administrators, teachers and students to continue following virus control measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, as the new academic year 2022 – 2023 has started.