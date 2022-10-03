World Malaysia approves recruitment of over 500,000 foreign labourers Malaysia's Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) announced that it has approved a quota for recruiting 541,315 foreign workers as of September 1.

World Cambodia’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage close to 95% Cambodia has so far administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to some 15.19 million people, or 94.9% of its 16-million population, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on October 3.

World Indonesia, Australia cooperate in fighting IUU fishing Indonesia and Australia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in eradicating illegal fishing near the sea borders between the two countries, Indonesian news agency Antara reported.

World Cambodia's Angkor archaeological park attracts crowds of foreign visitors Cambodia’s famed Angkor Archaeological Park attracted 134,152 foreign visitors in the first three quarters of 2022, 20 times higher than the figure of the same period last year.