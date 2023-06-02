World Singapore, US agree to enhance defence cooperation Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen had a meeting with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin at the Shangri-La Singapore hotel on June 2, during which the two sides affirmed their commitment to continue seeking opportunities to promote bilateral defence cooperation.

ASEAN RCEP Agreement enters into force for Philippines The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement entered into force for the Philippines from June 2, 60 days after it has deposited its Instrument of Ratification with the Secretary-General of ASEAN in his capacity as the Depositary for the RCEP Agreement, the ASEAN Secretariat announced.