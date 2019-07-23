Within the conference’s framework, a number of memoranda of understand were signed among businesses of Vietnam and Russia in tourism, culture, trade promotion, construction and investment (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese and Russian firms attended the 2019 Thanh Hoa investment, trade and tourism promotion conference held in Moscow on July 22 as part of the Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam.Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador in Russia Ngo Duc Manh showed his delight at the growth of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership as well as the direct cooperation between localities of both sides.He held that the conference will help the two sides have deeper understanding of each other’s potential and strengths, thus discovering new cooperation opportunities, contributing to deepening the bilateral ties between the two countries.Meanwhile, Vice President of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry Suren Vardanyan said that Moscow pays special attention to expanding collaboration with Vietnam and Thanh Hoa province in particular, especially in economy, trade, health care, tourism, renewable energy and vocational training.He thanked the Vietnamese Government for supporting trade and investment promotion activities with Russia, and lauded the Hanoi-Moscow multi-functional complex (Incentra)’s role in connecting businesses of both sides.Russian Ambassador to Vietnam K. Vnukov said that Thanh Hoa is one of the Vietnamese localities with strengths in industry and agriculture, and a promising destination for foreign firms.He pledged that the embassies of both countries will work hard to help their enterprises seek partnership opportunities in areas of mutual interest.For his part, Trinh Van Chien, Secretary of the Thanh Hoa Party Committee underscored that the conference is an opportunity for the province to introduce its people and land to Russian friends, while marking a new milestone in cooperation between Thanh Hoa and Russia.Head of the Vietnamese Business Association in Russia Le Truong Son said that the association is ready to connect businesses of the two countries towards a target of 10 billion USD in two-way trade in 2020.Within the conference’s framework, a number of memoranda of understand were signed among businesses of Vietnam and Russia in tourism, culture, trade promotion, construction and investment.-VNA