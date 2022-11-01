At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the People’s Committee of central Thanh Hoa province held a conference in Hanoi on October 31 to enhance cooperation and aids from foreign non-governmental organisations and partners for the locality.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Thi said Thanh Hoa ranks fifth nationwide in natural area with 27 administrative entities. With a population of nearly 3.7 million, Thanh Hoa is the third populous province in Vietnam, behind Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The province has a convenient location for transport. With abundant landscapes and natural resources, Thanh Hoa boasts advantages to develop agro-forestry-fisheries, industry, construction, services and tourism.

From 2008 to 2021, Thanh Hoa disbursed 107.56 million USD worth of aids and 7.2 million USD estimated for this year, mostly for projects in priority fields of agriculture and rural development, poverty reduction, capacity building, health care, education, social affairs, environment protection, disaster risk mitigation and climate change response.

Thi suggested centrally-run and representative diplomatic agencies, foreign and domestic non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and stakeholders pay further attention to new projects in the province, focusing on health care, education-training, agriculture and rural development, environment protection, clean water supply, climate change response, natural disaster risk mitigation and social affairs.

At the event, foreign NGOs signed commitments totaling 9.64 million USD to the province.

Thi pledged that the province will use the sum in an effective and transparent manner and to the right persons.

The province will offer all possible support to foreign and domestic NGOs in the implementation of projects, he said./.