The history of the paper flower craft dates back over 300 years. Its creations have been displayed at many festivals and cultural events and also exported to many countries. In 2013, the village was recognised by Thua Thien-Hue province as a traditional craft village.

Local artisan Tran Van Huy said: "Making paper flowers is the village’s traditional craft and has been passed down through generations." "If I wasn’t doing this, I think I would feel quite sad," he added.

As the climate in Hue is usually hot and sunny, fresh flowers never last very long on the ancestors’ altar of local people. Therefore, the villagers of Thanh Tien thought of making paper flowers as an offering to their ancestors and gods.

The paper flowers have now become decorative items, especially during the Lunar New Year holiday. Many artisans in the village have thought hard about how to preserve and improve the technique for making the paper flowers, especially the lotus flowers.

Modern values are gradually replacing many precious traditional things, but the younger generation in the village are determined to continue with the craft.

Through the skilled hands of Thanh Tien villagers, confetti and lotus paper flowers have become works of art, featuring the essence of Vietnam’s traditional crafts./.

VNA