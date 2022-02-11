World US firms invest over 39 million USD in Malaysia despite COVID-19: Amcham A total of 39 billion USD have been invested by US companies into the Malaysian economy despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) has said.

World Reigning champions Indonesia withdraw from AFF U23 tourney Defending champions Indonesia on February 11 announced their withdrawal from the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U23 Youth Championship slated for February 14-26 in Cambodia.

World COVID-19 infections in Indonesia to peak in next 2-3 weeks: official The number of new COVID-19 cases in Indonesia is likely to reach its peak in the next 2-3 weeks, according to Abdul Kadir, Director General of Health Services under Indonesia’s Ministry of Health.

World Indonesia buys more fighter jets The Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence has signed a contract to buy six 4.5-generation Dassault Rafale fighter jets manufactured in France.