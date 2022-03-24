Videos Vietnam supports stronger economic ties in Francophonie community Vietnam strongly supports efforts by the International Organisation of La Francophonie to promote economic cooperation and connect businesses in French-speaking countries, and as an active and responsible member of the organisation, Vietnam will keep actively joining these efforts.

Videos Sun Air becomes Gulfstream’s int'l sales representative in Vietnam Luxury airline Sun Air has become Gulfstream Aerospace’s international sales representative in the Vietnamese market following the signing of an agreement between the Vietnamese carrier and the US aircraft manufacturer in Hanoi on March 23.

Travel Tuyen Quang tourism adapting to “new normal” With nearly 500 historical monuments and famous landmarks, northern mountainous Tuyen Quang province has significant potential in historical, ecological, and community-based tourism. It is currently focusing on developing typical local products, accessing the domestic tourism market, and turning itself into a friendly and safe destination for tourists.

Society Vietnamese culture promoted at Francophonie Weekend in France The Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France represented Vietnam at the 2022 Francophonie Weekend held in Seine et Marne, 60 km from Paris, on March 19 and 20 in celebration of International Francophonie Day 2022.