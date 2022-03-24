The Times suggests seven extraordinary trips to book in Vietnam
Vietnam reopened its borders to international tourism on March 15, with arrivals needing to present a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or lateral flow) before entry.
The Times suggested a 21-day tour that visitors can join. The itinerary features a number of outdoor activities, It also recommended that at the journey’s end, holiday-goers take a trip to the Con Dao islands.
Tours recommended by The Times include “16-day Classic Mekong tour”, 11-day ‘Vietnam real food adventure’ tour for food lovers.
The12-day “Vietnam’s Northern Soul” tour will take visitors across several northern destinations.
A 15-day “Cycling Vietnam” tour will help tourists discover famous sightseeing spots from Ho Chi Minh City to Ha Long Bay.
The last option offered by The Times is a 14-day luxurious tour entitled ‘Ultimate Vietnam’ which costs around 10,500 USD per person with extraordinary experiences./.