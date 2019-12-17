Culture - Sports Infographic Preserving, honoring values of cultural heritages Thanh Tuyen Festival and National intangible cultural heritage performance festival 2019 are one of many activities to preserve and honor values of cultural heritages.

Culture - Sports Infographic The world's 20 most beautiful buddhist temples Tran Quoc Pagoda (Hanoi) and Buu Long Pagoda (Ho Chi Minh City) were listed among the world’s 20 most beautiful buddhist temples by US magazine National Geographic.