Then practice recognised as heritage of mankind
Then is a long-standing cultural and religious practice of the Tay, Nung and Thai ethnic groups in the northern mountainous region.
VNA
Source: Vietnam+
VNA
Then practice Vietnamplus Vietnam News Agency Tay Nung Thai Then singing Vietnamplus Vietnam News Agency
