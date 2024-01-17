Health Vietnam closely monitors disease situation amid global COVID-19 reemergence The Ministry of Health’s Department of Preventive Medicine on January 16 asked localities nationwide to keep a close watch on the disease situation in the face of complex developments of infectious diseases, especially respiratory ones, around the world.

Health US helps improve stroke care in Vietnam The US Mission to Vietnam, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), on January 16 announced training and technical support for Bach Mai Hospital Stroke Centre to improve stroke care in Vietnam and the Mekong sub-region.

Health HCM City doctors successfully perform second fetal cardiac intervention A second foetal cardiac intervention has been successfully performed by doctors from Tu Du Hospital and Children's Hospital No.1 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Health Hospital referral documents, medical check-up records to go online Hospital referral documents and appointment letters for re-examination will be integrated into the e-identification app VNeID or digital social insurance app VssID, said Tran Thi Trang, head of Health Insurance Department under the Ministry of Health.