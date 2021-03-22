World COVID-19 forces Cambodia to close schools, Philippines to expand restriction scale The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports on March 21 issued a notice announcing the temporary suspension of public and private educational institutions at all levels, theatres, cinemas and museums throughout the country in order to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 into a larger community.

World Singapore seizes biggest haul of cannabis in 14 years The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) of Singapore has recently announced that it had seized the biggest amount of cannabis in 14 years during this week’s drug bust.

World Indonesia’s exports projected to grow 4 percent in 2021 Indonesia's exports are expected to grow by 4 percent this year to support the government’s economic growth target of 5-5.5 percent, according to Indonesian Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi.

World Thailand pins hope on vaccine passports Immediately after Thailand’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign began at the end of last month, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered officials to look into the future use of vaccine passports, reported the Bangkok Post.