Thongloun Sisoulith elected as Lao President
The ninth Lao National Assembly elected Thongloun Sisoulith as President of Laos during its ongoing first session on March 22 morning.
Thongloun Sisoulith speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)
With 161 approval votes out of 163, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Sisoulith won the presidency for the 2021-2025 tenure.
Meanwhile, Pany Yathotou and Bounthong Chitmany were elected as Vice Presidents.
Earlier the same day, the Lao NA elected Saysomphone Phomvihane as NA Chairman and Phankham Viphavanh as Prime Minister.
The legislature also approved a list of Cabinet members submitted by the new Prime Minister.
The session, which opened on March 22 and will last until March 26, is scheduled to decide a number of issues vital to the country, in particular personnel matters related to the government and judicial apparatus.
Lawmakers are expected to discuss and adopt several important reports, including those on the general elections’ results and the eligibility of deputies of the ninth NA, socio-economic development and budget plans for the next five years, and the NA’s working plan for the entire tenure, among others./.