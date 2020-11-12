Destinations Van Chai fishing village: Hidden charm of Sam Son beach city Not many people have heard about Van Chai village, a hundreds-of-year-old fishing village situated in the bustling Sam Son beach city in Thanh Hoa province. However, once they see the vibrant life of locals there, the village would definitely be a must-visit destination in their bucket list when they come back to the beach city.

Travel Mui Ne national tourist site recognised A recognition decision for the Mui Ne national tourist site was announced at a ceremony in Phan Thiet city, the southern central province of Binh Thuan, on October 24.

Destinations Hang Kia - Pa Co offers top hideaway Located in the northwest with an altitude of 1,200m - 1,500m above sea level, Hang Kia and Pa Co communes in Hoa Binh province are covered by clouds almost year-round. ​

Destinations Oldest bookstore on Dinh Le Street in Hanoi Nestled quietly in the small attic of the old dormitory on Dinh Le street in Hanoi, Mao Bookstore has become a familiar destination for book lovers in the capital city.