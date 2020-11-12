Three more Ha Giang tourism sites recognised
Lung Khuy Cave and the H’mong Village Resort in Quan Ba district and the Mong ethnic community-based cultural and tourism village in Meo Vac district have been recognised as new tourism destinations in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang.
Inside the Lung Khuy Cave (Photo: VNA)
Located in Lung Khuy commune, the beautiful cave network, with magnificent stalactites, is said to be the most beautiful in the locality. Its pristine beauty and splendid, transparent stalactites are stunning, measuring from one to two metres in many strange forms.
Covering an area of 20 ha, the H’mong Village Resort is newly-opened and has 25 bungalows, four private rooms, and two dormitories with 13 single beds in each, providing visitors with comfortable services.
Meanwhile, the Mong ethnic community-based cultural and tourism village in Pa Vi commune’s Pa Vi Ha hamlet, at the foot of Ma Pi Leng Pass on the highway connecting Dong Van and Meo Vac districts, operates as a community-based tourism service cooperative model with the engagement of 30 local households. It contributes to promoting the cultural features of the Mong ethnic people and creating sustainable livelihoods.
The three destinations are expected to attract more holidaymakers to Ha Giang and contribute to further promoting local tourism development./.