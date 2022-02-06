Three Vietnam tourist cities among world's 100 greatest places
Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc have made it onto the global list of 100 greatest places to explore on Earth as voted by Time magazine.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicUnity is the Party's strength
Building and preserving unity in the Party are always considered by President Ho Chi Minh to be the foremost important mission. Solidarity and unity are not only a matter of life and death for each party organisation at all levels, but also the life of the entire Party. It is vital to the Vietnamese revolution.
See more
InfographicWorship traditions during Lunar New Year Festival
Vietnamese families started to prepare for Tet (Lunar New Year) festival since the 23rd day of the last lunar month.
Infographic(Interactive) Ten countries recognise Vietnam's vaccine passports
The 10 countries that recognised the vaccine passports of Vietnam are Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Belarus, Cambodia, the Philippines, Palestine, and the Maldives.
Infographic2022 Lunar New Year holiday to last five days
The 2022 Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday will last from January 31 through February 4, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
InfographicOver 2 million poor households access social policy bank loans
More than 2 million poor households won access to loans worth over 80 trillion VND (3.52 billion USD) from the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) last year.
InfographicVietnam Airlines resumes regular int'l flights to 8 countries, territories
The national flag carrier has resumed regular flights to eight countries and territories after a long hiatus due to COVID-19.