The magazine ranked Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ho Thi Thanh Van at 23rd position for synthesising novel nanomaterials which can enhance the efficiency of fuel cells.

She is currently working at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Natural Resources and Environment.

The second Vietnamese scientist to make the list is Dr. Tran Thi Hong Hanh, who is ranked in 32nd position in terms of the rankings.

Dr. Hanh has been hailed for her research on the use of finger chromatography as a means of assessing the quality of medicinal herbs sold commercially throughout the nation.

Coming in at 87th position is Dr. Pham Thi Thu Ha whose research is renowned for utilising molecular markers as a means of developing high-yielding salt-tolerant rice varieties in affected areas throughout the Mekong Delta./.

