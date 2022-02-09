Thua Thien – Hue festival commemorates ancestors’ merits (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – A festival to remember ancestors' merits was held by the Department of Culture and Sports of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue in Hue city on February 9.



The festival opened with an art programme to commemorate the merits of Princess Huyen Tran – a daughter of King Tran Nhan Tong who made a significant contribution to establishing the Thuan Hoa - Phu Xuan - Thua Thien - Hue area.



Princess Huyen Tran (1287 - 1340) was married to Champa King Jaya Sinhavarman III as part of a promise made by her father, King Tran Nhan Tong.



A vast area of land, known today as Quang Tri and Thua Thien Thua Thien – Hue provinces, was gifted for the wedding.





The two-day event features a wide range of activities (Photo: VNA)

The two-day event features a wide range of activities, including lion dance, martial arts, Ca Hue (Hue traditional singing), and calligraphy writing performances, a traditional musical instrument concert, an Ao Dai (traditional dress) show, and an exhibition of sketches on imperial Hue city.



The Huyen Tran Festival is held annually on the ninth day of the first lunar month in commemoration of her great sacrifice for the development of Dai Viet, the name of Vietnam under the Tran Dynasty.



It is one of the first large-scale festivals in the chain of events of the four-season Hue Festival in Thua Thien – Hue in 2022./.