Thua Thien-Hue places priority on tapping cruise tourism potential
Foreign tourists arrive in Thua Thien-Hue in early 2024 (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Cruise tourism plays a crucial role in attracting foreign visitors to the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, contributing to its overall socio-economic development.
Recently, at a meeting with the Royal Caribbean Group, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh proposed the US-based cruise company include Chan May port in its scheduled destinations for 2024 and the following years.
Additionally, he requested support and advice from the group for Thua Thien–Hue in the development of related tourism connectivity and products that highlight the province's distinctive strengths in cultural heritage, cuisine, and landscapes.
The province is implementing various measures to enhance partnership with cruise corporations, investment in infrastructure, and streamlining procedures to develop this tourism segment. The authorities have also established coordination mechanisms with neighbouring localities such as Da Nang city and Quang Nam province to develop more tour packages serving those coming by sea.
According to Wendy Yamazaki, a regional vice president for government relations (Asia) at the Royal Caribbean Group, Vietnam, one of the top three favorite destinations for international cruise tourists in Southeast Asia, is considered among strategic and popular stops on the group’s cruise itineraries.
A cruise ship docked at Chan May port. (Photo: sdl.thuathienhue.gov.vn)The Royal Caribbean Group wishes to enhance cooperation with Thua Thien-Hue to promote the building of attractive products, inviting visitors to go on shore to explore the local ancient capital of Hue, she said.
Yamazaki stated that the group will continue to choose Hue as a scheduled destination and partner with the province in cruise tourism development.
According to the provincial Department of Tourism, in 2024, the number of cruise ships docked at the Chan May port is forecast to be double the figure recorded last year./.