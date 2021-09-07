Thua Thien-Hue steps up construction of ports, shelters
Construction of Thuan An port (Photo: VNA)Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - The central province of Thua Thien-Hue has worked to accelerate the construction and repairing of downgraded ports and storm shelters for vessels in a bid to support offshore fishing.
The project has been implemented since 2019 with a total investment of 400 billion VND (17.56 million USD).
However, capital disbursement of its three sub-projects has been lagging behind.
The sub-project to build and repair the Thuan An fishing port and shelter hit only 60 percent of the target as the COVID-19 pandemic hinders the mobilisation of personnel and construction equipment, said a representative of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Thuan An port, built over a decade ago, has become degrading and overloaded as the number of fishing vessels increased sharply in recent years.
The upgraded one will be built on an area of nearly 5ha, providing shelter for up to 500 fishing boats measuring 6m and more in length.
Local authorities have asked investors, constructors and supervisors to report progress of disbursement and tasks on a weekly basis, with an aim to finish the construction of items that are vulnerable to weather conditions by October, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Hai Minh.
Meanwhile, the sub-project to upgrade the Phu Hai shelter area is scheduled to complete by the end of September and another to repair the Tu Hien area is set to begin next month, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Although the Prime Minister has set the deadline for the entire project by December 31, the department is seeking an one-year extension.
Upon completion, the project is expected to meet requirements of the European Commission in fishing port management, contributing to efforts to remove the EC's “yellow card” regarding illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing./.