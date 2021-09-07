Business PetroVietnam posts three-fold rise in pre-tax profits The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) reported that its pre-tax profit in the first eight months of the year surpassed the set plan by 177 percent and tripled the figure for the same period last year, reaching 30.2 trillion VND (1.32 billion USD).

Business Over 36.2 trillion VND raised through G-bond auctions in August The State Treasury and the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) mobilised more than 36.2 trillion VND (1.59 billion USD) on the primary market via 20 Government bond (G-bond) auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in August.

Business PM requires efforts towards removal of EC’s “yellow card” by year’s end Vietnam must put an end to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” removed by the end of 2021, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a virtual meeting on the issue on September 7.