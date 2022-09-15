Society Vietnam looks to lure more investment in education The Ministry of Education and Training on September 15 held a conference on cooperation and investment in education with the aim of mobilising social resources for education development in Vietnam.

Society Vietnam News Agency a reliable news source in cyberspace The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is developing as a mainstream multimedia organisation. In addition to traditional publishing, it has taken the initiative in posting information on social media to distribute official news, as part of contributing to fulfilling the political task of updating regulations and policies from the Party and the State.