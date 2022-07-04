Processing dragon fruits for export in Tien Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang pocketed 2.03 billion USD from exports in the first six months of this year, up 18.5% year-on-year and equal to 60.2% of the yearly plan.



According to Acting Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Dang Van Tuan, foreign-invested enterprises accounted for 80% of the province’s total export turnover.



The province has so far attracted 326 projects with a total registered investment capital of 82.4 trillion VND (3.5 billion USD), including 129 foreign-invested ones worth a combined 2.73 billion USD.



Tuan attributed the export growth to attractive investment policies and timely assistance to enterprises along with the diversification of export markets.



Local businesses have been also encouraged to expand exports to countries that are part of free trade agreements which Vietnam is a member of, he said, adding that the province will continue to strengthen trade promotion and facilitate the export of key agricultural products with competitive advantages such as rice, processed seafood and specialty fruits.



Tuan also said that the province has set the target of an average export growth rate of 7-8% per year for agricultural products in the 2021-2030 period./.