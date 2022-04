Videos Geotourism development - A new direction Vietnamese geologists have conducted investigation and research activities towards the establishment of geoparks in recent years, with a view to promoting geotourism development in the future.

Videos Breakthroughs in Ninh Thuan’s socio-economic development After 30 years of re-establishment, the southern province of Ninh Thuan has promoted its tradition of solidarity, overcoming all challenges to become among localities posting the most impressive economic growth in Vietnam.

Videos Contest honours cultural value of southern amateur music Don ca tai tu (or southern amateur music) contest is being held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, aiming to promote the value of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.