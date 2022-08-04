Business Garment-textile exports set to hit 45.7 billion USD this year Vietnam expects to earn 45.7 billion USD from garment-textile exports this year amid good results recorded since the beginning of this year and positive market developments.

Business Tightening management of virtual currencies to prevent money laundering: SBV The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has given timely instructions to banks in order to prevent risks and acts that take advantage of virtual currencies in transactions, Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu has said.

Business Reference exchange rate continues going up on August 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,178 VND/USD on August 4, up 15 VND from the previous day.