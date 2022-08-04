Top 10 reputable banks of Vietnam honoured
Winners of the Top 10 Banking Reputation Awards were honoured at a ceremony jointly held by the Vietnam Report JSC and the VietNamNet newspaper in Hanoi on August 3.
The awards were presented to Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank), Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank), and Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB).
On the list were also Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB), Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank), Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB), and Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank).
At the ceremony, the lists of top public companies and those in the insurance and technology sectors in 2022 were also released.
The Vietnam Top 50 Public Companies (VIX50) are led by Vinhomes JSC, Hoa Phat Group JSC, Masan Group JSC, Mobile World Investment Corp., Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB), Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), Duc Giang Chemicals Group JSC, Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB), and Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB).
In the insurance sector, the award went to Bao Viet Insurance Corporation, Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company of Vietnam, AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Co. Ltd, Prudential Life Insurance Vietnam Co. Ltd, Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Co. Ltd, MB Ageas Life Insurance Co. Ltd, Hanwha Life Insurance Co. Ltd (Vietnam), Manulife (Vietnam) Co. Ltd, Generali Vietnam Life Insurance Co. Ltd, and Cathay Life Insurance Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Among the information technology and telecommunications firms, the top 10 consist of Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), FPT Group, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), VNPT Telecom Service Corporation (VinaPhone), Mobifone Telecommunications Corporation, CMC Technology Corporation JSC, Hanel JSC, Vietnam Technology and Communication JSC, Vietnam Maritime Communication and Electronics Co. Ltd, and Hanoi Telecoms JSC./.