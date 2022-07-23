The awards recognize the airline’s combination of expansive flight network, low fares, diversified services, clever promotion approaches and personalized options for busy and highly demanding passengers from all walks of life.



Vietjet has been praised for its customer-centric strategy as the airline constantly expands flight network, offers diversified flight schedules and stays ahead of airfare competitions. The carrier is also recognized for its massive investment into new and modern fleet, technology adoption and pre-flight and in-flight services to meet passengers’ evolving travel demand.



Besides Vietjet, this year’s AirlineRatings Top 10 list also highlights other notable low-cost peers such as Ryanair, Fly Dubai, Southwest and EasyJet, etc. thanks to their excellent performances and contribution to affordable travelling and add-on values for their customers in the post-pandemic recovery.



AirlineRatings rates the safety, in-flight product, and COVID-19 compliance of 385 airlines using its unique seven-star rating system. It has been used by millions of passengers from 195 countries and has become the industry standard for safety, product, and COVID-19 rating./.

VNA