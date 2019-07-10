At the event (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 10 evening attended an art performance in Beijing, as part of her on-going official visit to China.



She was joined by her host, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China Li Zhanshu.



The performance, named “Friendship Bridge” and organized by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is a sincere and friendly greeting from the Vietnamese leaders and people to their Chinese counterparts as the two countries are preparing to celebrate their separate major events and the 70th anniversary of the bilateral relations.



Opening the performance, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien said this is a firm foundation for the two countries to continue developing their fine relations of cooperation and friendship in the time to come.



Artists performed famous songs and dances of the two countries.



Also in July 10 evening, within the framework of the Vietnamese cultural day in China, the two leaders visited the Vietnamese cultural space showcasing photos on the land, people and socio-economic development of Vietnam and called at the pavilion displaying famous Vietnamese literature works translated into Chinese.-VNA