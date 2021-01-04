Top legislator attends celebrations of 75 years of first NA election in Can Tho
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (centre) attends the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a meeting on January 4 held by the NA delegation from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the first NA general election (January 6, 1946).
In her address at the gathering, the NA leader highlighted the glorious tradition of the NA in the 75 years since the first election of deputies to the 1st National Assembly, affirming that the legislature has been constantly growing for the sake of the people and the country.
Over the last 14 terms, legislative activities have increasingly come into reality with improved quality, contributing to resolving many problems facing society and the country’s development.
The NA has also made reforms in Q&A sessions, ensuring quality and efficiency and meeting the requirements of national development.
The legislature has brought into play the wisdom and enthusiasm of thousands of NA deputies nationwide in formulating and promulgating the Constitution and laws, in deciding important national issues, and in supervising all activities of the State, she said.
This 14th NA has recorded major progress in applying information technology in its activities, she added.
She took the occasion to praise the contributions made by Can Tho’s NA delegation to the activities of the 14th NA and the country’s development in recent years.
The city’s NA deputies have upheld their role sand responsibilities, actively serving as a bridge between the Party and the State and voters, she noted.
The top legislator proposed the delegation continue renewing its efforts, effectively contributing to the NA’s activities and actively coordinating with relevant sectors to prepare for the organisation of the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure./.