Top legislator lauds Binh Phuoc’s efforts to boost economic growth
National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the 12th session of Binh Phuoc province’s 9th-tenure People’s Council on July 8, during which she hailed the southern locality’s efforts to achieve a GRDP growth of an estimated 5.31 percent in the first half of 2020 despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (centre, first row) and other delegates at the 12th session of Binh Phuoc province’s 9th-tenure People’s Council (Source: VNA)
Ngan also praised the success Binh Phuoc has had in battling the disease, as no infections have been reported in the province despite a 260km borderline with many border gates and crossings.
She asked local authorities to grasp the opportunities and promote the advantages it holds in being part of the southern key economic region, and at the same time continue to better its business and investment environment.
Binh Phuoc needs practical and effective measures to recover business and production post-pandemic, boost economic development, and ensure social welfare, Ngan said, emphasising the importance of maintaining epidemic prevention and control efforts.
She said the NA has approved a master plan on socio-economic development for ethnic and mountainous regions in 2021-2030 and a resolution on an investment policy in the national target programme on socio-economic development for ethnic and mountainous regions for 2021-2030.
The senior legislator asked the provincial People’s Committee to make every effort to bring the two polices to life, as Binh Phuoc is home to 41 ethnic minority groups.
She requested it fully prepare for the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils in the 2021-2026 tenure.
Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Council Huynh Thi Hang said Binh Phuoc’s economic growth from January to June, estimated at 5.31 percent, is much higher than the country’s average of 1.81 percent.
State budget collections in the period reached 41 percent of estimates set by the provincial People’s Council and increased 15 percent year-on-year.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Mi affirmed that the province resolves not to adjust socio-economic development targets despite the challenges posed by unforeseeable developments of the COVID-19 pandemic./.