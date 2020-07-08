Politics Vietnam, US overcome differences for mutual benefit The Vietnam-US relationship has experienced its ups and downs but has overcome a tumultuous past and moved towards a future of cooperation for the sake of both countries.

Politics Vietnam, US boost defence ties The Vietnam- US comprehensive partnership has flourished in all spheres over the past years, including security and national defence.

Politics Da Nang enjoys effective cooperation with US Over the past 25 years, the central city of Da Nang has worked hard to contribute to the Vietnam-US cooperation through various joint projects, one of which was the dioxin detoxification in Da Nang airport.

Politics HCM City enhances cooperation with Laos, Hungary Vice Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on July 7 received newly-appointed Lao ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang.