– Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with executives of some Chinese businesses in Beijing on July 10 as part of her ongoing official visit to China.The businesspeople included Executive Chairman of the Board of China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd Wang Jianping,Chairman of Alpha King Real Estate Development JSC Wang Weixian, Vice Chairman and General Director of Ping An Insurance Company Song Chengli, and President of China Jiangxi Corporation for International Economic and Technical Cooperation Xu Guojian.At these meetings, Ngan said her visit aims to continue implementing high-level agreements reached by Vietnam and China as well as cooperation agreements between their legislatures.She affirmed that China is Vietnam’s largest trade partner and Vietnam is China’s largest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).She said Vietnam recorded an economic growth of 7.08 percent in 2018 and 6.76 percent in the first six months of this year, with the stable macro economy and low inflation rate.She attributed the growth to contributions of both domestic firms and foreign-invested businesses.Foreign businesses in Vietnam must fulfill commitments to project progress and quality, and protect the environment, which, the top legislator said, is of Vietnam’s special concern.Vietnam is attracting investments in some major areas, especially projects that target environmental protection, sustainable development and cutting-edge technological transfer, Ngan said.The Chinese businesspeople informed the Vietnamese top legislator about their firms’ production, business and potential in insurance, finance, infrastructure construction and energy.They said Vietnam is among countries experiencing the most rapid economic growth worldwide, and boasts substantial potential and strength for further development, expressing their wish to run long-term business in the country. -VNA