Politics Vietnam keeps prioritising gender equality promotion: official As a candidate for the membership of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) for 2023 - 2025, Vietnam will continue prioritising the commitments to promote gender equality and women empowerment, an official has said.

Politics Vietnam, Turkmenistan eye closer cooperation in multiple areas Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu on June 27 hosted a reception for his Turkmen counterpart Vepa Hajiyev who has been visiting Vietnam as the two countries will be celebrating the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations next month (July 29, 1992 – 2022).

Politics Vietnam, Hungary seal judicial cooperation deal for 2022-2023 Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long and his Hungarian counterpart Judit Varga on June 27 signed a cooperation programme between the two ministries for the 2022-2023 period, as part of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s ongoing official visit to Hungary.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.