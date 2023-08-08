Tehran (VNA) – Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced the outcomes of their talks to the press in Tehran on August 8 (local time).

NA Chairman Hue said he and the host engaged in extensive and profound discussions on various areas ranging from politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, agriculture to cooperation at multilateral forums.

He said the two sides shared the wish to further promote the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and pledged to enhance connectivity and partnership between their localities and businesses while also exploring payment mechanisms. He added that the two countries will facilitate trade to lift two-way trade.

According to the Vietnamese legislative leader, the two sides will intensify people-to-people exchanges and collaboration in culture, art, education-training and sci-tech, contributing to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Joint work in other promising areas was also discussed, he said.

The Vietnamese leader revealed that following the press conference, the two sides will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two legislatures, which is the first of its kind in the history of their cooperative relationship.

He expressed his belief that the signing and implementation of the MoU and other cooperation agreements in justice, sports, plant and animal quarantine, trade, locality-to-locality and business-to-business cooperation will help push forward not only the collaboration between the two legislatures but also the friendship and efficiency of cooperation between the two countries in the time ahead.

Ghalibaf said during the talks, the two sides agreed to foster bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, banking, and fisheries while stepping up collaboration in customs, double taxation avoidance, and issues related to investment protection encouragement.

Mentioning the Vietnamese NA’s approval of new regulations on e-visa issuance, extension of e-visa duration to facilitate foreigners' entry into Vietnam, the speaker believed that such regulations will also create facilitate Iranians' travel to Vietnam, thus paving the way to promote tourism cooperation and launch direct flights between Tehran and Hanoi.

He also said both sides underlined the need to enhance cooperation and exchanges between friendship parliamentarian groups of the two countries, beef up parliamentary cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, including at global and regional parliamentary forums, as well as at the United Nations forums and organisations./.