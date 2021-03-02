The clip introduces viewers to stunning scenery from famous destinations such as Tam Chuc Pagoda, the Trang An Tourism Complex, Hue Citadel, and the Golden Bridge in Ba Na Hills, among others.

It also brings a warm and touching atmosphere of reunion during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, featuring traditional cultural activities such as calligraphy, flower orchards in full bloom, and bustling markets.

The growing interest shows the appeal of YouTube in promoting the beauty of Vietnam.

It is also consistent with the tourism sector’s orientation towards increasing the promotion of Vietnamese tourism on digital platforms, thereby inspiring tourists in the context of tourism activities being seriously hit by COVID-19./.

VNA