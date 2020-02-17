At this time of year, Da Nang is usually jammed with tourists, but the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus seems to have scared people away despite no cases being reported in the city.

The Ngu Hanh Son national relic site used to welcome 8,000 to 9,000 arrivals a day. However, the number now is 10 times lower.

In the wake of the outbreak, municipal authorities have ordered tourist destinations and relic sites to close to avoid crowds.

For tourists, they are following these orders and taking measures to ensure hygiene to avoid the virus.

The number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in the world, so Da Nang may see even fewer tourists in the days to come./.

