At Tan Thanh border gate in Lang Son province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, February 16 (VNA) - Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has asked the northern provinces of Lang Son and Quang Ninh to resume imports, exports and transport of goods through three sub-border gates in the two localities after a suspension due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



In his document sent to the two provinces on February 15, Anh ordered the provinces’ coordination to carry out the Prime Minister’s direction on goods trading in border regions in the face of the COVID-19 in Document No.808/VPCP-KTTH dated February 5, 2020 and Order No.224/CD-TTg dated February 12, 2020.



Accordingly, resumption of trade exchange at the international, main and auxiliary border gates in Tan Thanh and Coc Nam of Lang Son province, and the open access pontoon bridge Km 3 4 in Hai Yen ward, Mong Cai city, Quang Ninh province must be made with full prevention measures instructed by the Ministry of Health.



Earlier, the Vietnamese Consulate Generals in China’s Nanning and Kunming said that the authorities of Guangxi and Yunnan have agreed to partially resume border trade activities, and ordered local administrations to work with Vietnamese authorities on the date and mode of the resumption.



Anh said the Vietnamese provinces must discuss with their Chinese neighbours to reach consensus on the virus prevention and control as well as quarantine measures for vehicles, drivers and porters in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s instructions described in Document No.568/BYT-DP.



In case of any arising problem, the People’s Committees of Lang Son and Quang Ninh should report to the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Ministry of Health for further instructions and rational response measures./.