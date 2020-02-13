Business VN’s GDP growth to reach 6.25 percent if COVID-19 outbreak is contained in Q1 Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to reach 6.25 percent in 2020 if the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is contained within the first quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business EVFTA, EVIPA unleash market potential for European firms: German minister The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which were ratified by the European Parliament (EP) on February 12, offer significant business opportunities for European enterprises, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier has said.