On the “Theo buoc chan anh” (Following their footsteps) tour with a military outfit, visitors pass through a 20-kilometre marshy path, down which food and weapons were transported to the frontlines of the Vi Xuyen battlefield.



They can discover a wide range of historical sites, such as the combat area in Pinh village, Am Phu (Hell) Waterfall, border marker 261, and Lo village cave, make incense offerings to fallen soldiers, and visit ethnic minority villages.

More than 4,000 soldiers laid down their lives in Ha Giang in the battle to protect Vietnam’s border. The tour is designed to pay tribute to their contribution to the country.

Tours like “Hanh quan theo buoc chan anh” are expected to promote the country’s revolutionary traditions and attract more tourists to Ha Giang, which boasts many historical sites./.

