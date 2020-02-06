Society Military ready to fight nCoV The military has so far performed well the tasks directed by the Prime Minister to prevent and cope with the threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), said Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Tran Don.

Society Hanoi’s relics, tourist sites re-opened after sterilisation Relic sites and tourist destinations in Hanoi were re-opened to visitors on February 6 after a one-day closure for antiseptic spraying and other preventive measures against the threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Society Schools nationwide close to prevent coronavirus spread As concerns over the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) mount, all the 63 cities and provinces nationwide are letting their students stay at home as part of enhanced measures to prevent the virus’ spread.