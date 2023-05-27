Travel Canadian magazine recommends Ninh Binh as best place for family vacations Ninh Binh, a famous tourist destination in the north, has been named among the world's top 10 best hidden family vacation spots to visit in 2023 by Canada’s The Travel magazine.

Travel Hanoi moves to optimise golf tourism potential Hanoi is believed to hold rich potential for golf tourism, and it is taking various measures to tackle challenges and turn this type of tourism into its signature travel products.

Videos Ninh Binh among world’s best-hidden family vacation spots Canadian travel magazine “The Travel” has released their top 10 of the world’s best-hidden family vacation spots to visit in 2023, including Ninh Binh in Vietnam.

Travel Swiss-funded project helps Quang Nam develop green tourism Chief coordinator of the Swiss Tourism for Sustainable Development Project (ST4SD) Ken Wood had a working session with officials of Quang Nam province on May 25 to promote the implemetation of green and sustainable tourism programmes and projects in the central locality.