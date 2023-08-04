World Top Vietnamese legislator’s Indonesia visit important to parliamentary diplomacy: official The official visit to Indonesia by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam is a "very important" step in parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, said Fadli Zon, Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation of the House of Representatives of Indonesia.

World Stronger int'l commitment needed for global food security: Ambassador Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), emphasised the need for a stronger commitment and collective efforts from the international community to break the vicious cycle between conflict and poverty on August 3.

World Laos warns of heavy-rain-induced landslide, flooding risks Rain has been falling steadily in recent days, inundating hundreds of hectares of farmland and affecting thousands of families in the central Lao province of Savannnakhet, the Lao Meteorology and Hydrology Department has announced.

World Thai central bank raises interest rate to 9-year high The Bank of Thailand (BoT) raised its key interest rate to a nine-year high on August 2, amid concerns about possible inflation and political instability.