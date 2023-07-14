World ASEAN, EU boost cooperation to address global challenges Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi has called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) to continue fostering comprehensive cooperation to address increasingly complex global challenges.

World Indonesia calls for efforts to maintain Indo-Pacific region's stability Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has underlined that Indo-Pacific needs to stay a peaceful region, as it is home to 60% of the world's population and the biggest contributor to the global economy over the next three decades.

World 56th AMM: ASEAN committed to strengthening unity, solidity President Joko Widdo of Indonesia, the chair of the ASEAN in 2023, on July 14 affirmed that ASEAN is committed to strengthening the unity and solidity as well as centrality in the regional grouping to guard peace and stability in the region.

World Laos sees strong increase in dengue case number Laos has seen a strong rise in the number of dengue fever cases recently, mostly due to ineffective preventive measures, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.