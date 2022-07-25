Cellist Phan Do Phuc will perform with Vietnam National Symphony and Orchesta on July 28 and August 5. (Photo: cand)

Hanoi (VNA) – Talented cellist Phan Do Phuc and the Vietnam National Symphony and Orchestra (VNSO) will perform two famous works by composer Antonin Drovak in the Toyota Concert 2022.

The concert, which features Cello concerto B-minor, Op. 104 and Symphony No. 9 E-minor “From the New World”, will come under the baton of Japanese Maestro Honna Tetsuji.

The concerto for cello is one of the most popular works by the composer. It was the final piece that Dvorak composed during his three-year term as the director of the National Conservatory of Music in New York.



Meanwhile, From the New World is one of the best works by Drovak, which was written in 1893.

Phuc is currently appointed the first conductor of the Vietnam Youth Orchestra. He got a Ph.D in performing art at Stony Brook University in 2020. He has been the principal cellist at New York Classical Players Orchestra, Napa Valley Festival Orchestra, Pacific Music Festival Orchestra, and the VNSO.

He has performed with globally-acclaimed artists such as Larry Dutton from Grammy-winning string quartet Emerson, bassoonist Frank Morelli from Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and Carol Wincenc from the Juilliard School.



Dvorak (1841-1904), widely regarded as the most distinguished of Czech composers, produced attractive and vigorous music with clear formal outlines, memorable and spontaneous-sounding melodies, and a colourful, effective instrumental sense. He is considered a significant figure of nationalism.



The two-night concert will be organised by the Toyota Motor Vietnam Company and the VNSO.



After the HCM City Opera House show on July 28, the concert will be held on August 5 at the Hanoi Opera House.



All proceeds will go to the Toyota Vietnam Music Talent Fund to support young Vietnamese musical talents in pursuing their passion for classical music./.